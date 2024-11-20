US Will Provide Antipersonnel Mines To Ukraine: US Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The United States will soon provide Ukraine with antipersonnel land mines to shore up its defenses against Russian forces, a US official said late Tuesday.
The decision comes as President Joe Biden works to boost Ukraine's war effort in the final two months of his administration, before Ukraine aid critic Donald Trump takes power in January.
On Sunday, Biden gave Ukraine the green light to fire US-supplied long-range missiles into Russian territory for the first time.
The US official added that Washington has sought commitments from Ukraine to use the mines in its own territory and only in areas that are not populated in order to decrease the risk they pose to civilians.
The mines are known as being "non-persistent" because they go inert after a set period of time, when their battery power runs out.
Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war quickly, but has not provided details of how he would do so.
With Russia gaining ground and increasing talk of negotiations, Ukraine is wary of being at a disadvantage when it comes to hashing out a peace settlement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US television network Fox news Tuesday that Ukraine will lose the war if the United States pulls its funding to Kyiv.
For its part Russia warned it would respond to Ukraine's use of long-range missiles -- which it launched for the first time Tuesday -- with President Vladimir Putin issuing a possible nuclear threat as the conflict passed the 1,000 day benchmark.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip
More Stories From World
-
Ugandan opposition figure Besigye 'kidnapped', says wife2 minutes ago
-
Prosecutors open to new Trump sentencing delay2 minutes ago
-
SpaceX fails to repeat Starship booster catch, as Trump looks on52 minutes ago
-
Last-gasp Szoboszlai penalty rescues Hungary draw with Germany2 hours ago
-
US recognizes Venezuela opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia as 'president-elect'2 hours ago
-
After long fight for glory, Nadal leaves with a legacy of memories2 hours ago
-
Children's wellbeing 'under threat' in 2050, warns UNICEF2 hours ago
-
Argentina beat Peru, Colombia upset by Ecuador2 hours ago
-
Nadal's sensational career ends as Netherlands defeat Spain in Davis Cup2 hours ago
-
UN chief slams 'systematic' looting of Gaza humanitarian aid8 hours ago
-
Inter Miami coach Martino leaving club for 'personal reasons' - club source8 hours ago
-
Spain's Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener9 hours ago