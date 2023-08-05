US Will Pursue Enforcement Actions to Ensure Adherence to Myanmar Sanctions - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The United States will pursue enforcement actions to ensure compliance with sanctions imposed on banks controlled by the military of Myanmar earlier this year, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday.

In June, the US sanctioned two banks controlled by Myanmar's military regime, Myanma Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank (MICB), for their role in facilitating transactions for the military.

The US Treasury Department issued a general license allowing entities to wind down transactions with MFTB and MICB before August 5.

"Following the expiration of General License 5 on August 5 at 12:01 am (EST), the United States will continue to carefully monitor compliance and scrutinize transactions with an MFTB or MICB nexus to counter evasion or other behavior that contravenes the intent of these designations and US policy.

We will pursue enforcement actions as appropriate," Miller said in a statement.

The US will not waiver in its support for the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of a democratic future, the statement said.

The US will continue to engage with partners and allies to constrain the Myanmar government's ability to utilize the international financial system, the statement added.