US Will Push to Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Council - Thomas-Greenfield

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The United States will push to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, envoy to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"Russia's participation on the Human Rights Council is a farce. And it is wrong, which is why we believe it is time the UN General Assembly vote to remove them," she was quoted by Reuters as saying during her visit to Romania to discuss the Ukraine refugee crisis.