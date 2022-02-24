US Will Put Resolution to UN Security Council Over Russian Action in Donbas - US Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States will deliver to the UN Security Council a resolution regarding Russia's decision to launch a special operation in the Donbas region, US Envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

"This is a grave emergency.

The council will need to act, and we will put a resolution on the table tomorrow," Thomas-Greenfield said late on Wednesday following the announcement of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

The special operation is intended to protect people in the Donbas who have been the victim of genocide by the Ukrainian government, Russian UN Envoy Vassily Nebenzia said.