US Will Rally International Support For Gaza Reconstruction - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

US Will Rally International Support for Gaza Reconstruction - Blinken

The United States will seek international support for the reconstruction of Gaza and will make its own contribution, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The United States will seek international support for the reconstruction of Gaza and will make its own contribution, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Tuesday.

"We know that to prevent a return of violence we have to use the space created to address a larger set of underlying issues and challenges.

And that begins with tackling the humanitarian situation in Gaza and starting to rebuild. The United States will work to rally international support around that effort, also making our own significant contributions," Blinken said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

More Stories From World

