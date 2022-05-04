US Will Respond Strongly to Nations Devaluing Currencies to Gain Trade Benefits - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United States is ready to respond strongly to attempts by other nations to devalue their currencies for the sake of trade advantages, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

"I believe in market-based value for the Dollar," Yellen stated.

"When countries are taking actions designed to purposely push their currencies down to gain an unfair vis-à-vis the United States, the United States is prepared to respond strongly to purposeful attempts of other countries to devalue their currencies."