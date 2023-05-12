US Will Resume SPR Purchases After Mandated Sales End in June - Energy Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The United States will resume buying oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after congressionally mandated sales end in June, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday.

"Right now, in addition to the maintenance that is happening, the life-extension program, we're also doing congressionally mandated sales, and that congressionally mandated sale of 26 million barrels will be completed by June, and it's at that point where we will flip the switch and then seek to purchase," Granholm said during a House energy panel subcommittee hearing.