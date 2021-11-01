WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The United States will respond to any hostile actions by Iran, be it drone attacks or anything else, President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"With regard to the issue on how we are going to respond on actions taken by them against the interests of the US whether there are drone strikes or anything else, is that we are going to continue to respond," Biden told reporters following the G20 summit in Rome.