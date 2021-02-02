US Will Review North Korea Policy to Determine How to Move Forward - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Biden administration will review the United States' policy on North Korea with respect to denuclearization before deciding how to move forward on the issue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The first thing we're going to do is to review the policy across the board, to look at what tools we have, including additional sanctions, especially additional coordination and cooperation with allies and partners, but also to look at diplomatic incentives, so once we do that we'll be able to tell you how we plan to move forward," Blinken said in an interview with MSNBC.

Blinken said North Korea's development of its arsenal has been a "growing problem," adding that the issue has become worse through previous US administrations.

In January, North Korea displayed a submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade that commemorated the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Pyongyang held a military parade in October on the 75th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea when it also showcased a new intercontinental ballistic missile.