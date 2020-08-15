US Will Seek to Trigger All UN Sanctions on Iran in 'Coming Days' - Envoy Craft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The United States will seek to trigger all UN sanctions on Iran in the coming days, US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said in a statement.

"Under Resolution 2231, the United States has every right to initiate snapback of provisions of previous Security Council resolutions," Craft said in a statement on Friday.

"In the coming days, the United States will follow through on that promise to stop at nothing to extend the arms embargo."

Earlier in the day, the US-sponsored UN Security Council draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran ahead of its expiration in October did not obtain the needed support to become adopted.