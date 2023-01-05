US Will Send Ukraine Nearly $3Bln in New Military Aid - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The United States will send Ukraine a new military aid package valued at nearly $3 billion dollars, The Associated Press reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The United States will send Ukraine a new military aid package valued at nearly $3 billion Dollars, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The US is set to deliver a $2.85 billion military aid package to Ukraine, including several dozen Bradley Fighting Vehicles, the report said, citing US officials.

Earlier Reuters put the number at 50.

The package is aimed at getting Ukraine as much equipment as possible before springtime, when fighting is expected to intensify, according to the report. The Biden administration is expected to announce the package on Friday, the report said.

