US Will Someday Abandon Its Hostile Policy - Russian Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States will someday abandon its hostile policy towards Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said.

"I am convinced that the time will come when Washington will abandon its hostile policy, realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Russia for the benefit of peoples, countries and all mankind," Antonov said at a reception at the Russian Embassy on the occasion of Victory Day.

The diplomat said Russia remembers the brotherhood in arms with the United States during World War II.