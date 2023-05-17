US Will Soon Announce Sanctions Package Centered on Enforcement Issue - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States will soon announce a package of sanctions focused on shutting down evasion networks, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"The US will have a package of sanctions associated with the G7 (Group of Seven) statement that will center on this enforcement issue," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

President Joe Biden is en route to Hiroshima, Japan, to participate in the G7 Summit that will be held from Friday to Sunday.