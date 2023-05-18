US Will Soon Announce Sanctions Package Centered On Enforcement Issue - Sullivan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 12:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The United States will soon announce a package of sanctions focused on shutting down evasion networks, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.
"The US will have a package of sanctions associated with the G7 (Group of Seven) statement that will center on this enforcement issue," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.
President Joe Biden is en route to Hiroshima, Japan, to participate in the G7 Summit that will be held from Friday to Sunday.