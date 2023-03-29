UrduPoint.com

US Will Soon Issue Probes on Work With NATO, EU to Deliver Ukraine Aid - State Dept.

The United States will soon release the results of probes into its coordination with NATO and the European Union entities to deliver assistance to Ukraine, State Department Deputy Inspector General Diana Shaw said on Tuesday

"Additionally, in the next month we will issue our inspection of the US Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (USNATO), which focuses on USNATO's coordination with other entities that are playing roles in coordinating lethal, non�lethal, and humanitarian assistance," Shaw said in testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The State Department will also soon release its inspection of the US Mission to the European Union, which focuses on coordination between the US and EU on sanctions, humanitarian relief, security assistance and war crimes prosecutions, Shaw said.

Shaw, who is acting State Department Inspector General, provided testimony to lawmakers on US efforts to oversee assistance to Ukraine, alongside Defense Department Inspector General Robert Storch and acting US Agency for International Development Inspector General Nicole Angarella.

The hearing comes as the US and its allies continue to provide billions of Dollars in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation.

The risk of diversion and misallocation of defense articles and other equipment sent to Ukraine is "elevated" given the volume and speed of assistance, Shaw said.

