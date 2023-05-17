US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance To Taiwan - Pentagon Chief
Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 12:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States will soon provide significant additional security aid to Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.
"I'm pleased that the United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through presidential drawdown authority that Congress authorized last year," Austin said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.