US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States will soon provide significant additional security aid to Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased that the United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through presidential drawdown authority that Congress authorized last year," Austin said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

The Biden administration will need to ask Congress for additional funding to backfill any weapons and munitions the United States provides to Taiwan in the forthcoming security aid package in order to maintain US stocks, according to Austin.

US media reported last week that the United States is expected to provide Taiwan with a $500 million defense package.

China has repeatedly called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales to, and military ties with Taiwan, and to stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.