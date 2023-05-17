UrduPoint.com

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance To Taiwan - Pentagon Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The United States will soon provide significant additional security aid to Taiwan, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"I'm pleased that the United States will soon provide significant additional security assistance to Taiwan through presidential drawdown authority that Congress authorized last year," Austin said during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

The Biden administration will need to ask Congress for additional funding to backfill any weapons and munitions the United States provides to Taiwan in the forthcoming security aid package in order to maintain US stocks, according to Austin.

US media reported last week that the United States is expected to provide Taiwan with a $500 million defense package.

China has repeatedly called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales to, and military ties with Taiwan, and to stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate China Beijing Taipei Independence Austin United States Congress Stocks Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

2 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

32 minutes ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

40 minutes ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

40 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.