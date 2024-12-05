US Will 'speak Out' To Support South Korean Democracy: W.House
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The United States will "speak out" to South Korea to safeguard democracy after President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.
"South Korea's democracy is robust and resilient, and we're going to continue to speak out publicly and engage privately with South Korean counterparts to reinforce the importance of that continuing," Sullivan said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
He said that Yoon's imposition of martial law "raised deep concern for us" and he praised the National Assembly for operating "according to constitutional processes and procedures" to rescind it.
"What we want to see is just the proper functioning of the democratic institutions of the ROK," he said, referring to the South by its official name, the Republic of Korea.
Sullivan said that President Joe Biden's administration first learned of Yoon's declaration of martial law via television, repeating that the United States was not consulted by its close ally.
His remarks follow a posting from the National Security Council that praised South Korea's "democratic resilience."
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5
More Stories From World
-
OpenAI chief 'believes' Musk will not abuse government power3 minutes ago
-
Trump taps Navarro as trade, manufacturing counselor43 minutes ago
-
German police raid Iraqi ring smuggling migrants to UK53 minutes ago
-
Russia, Ukraine to send top diplomats to OSCE summit in Malta1 hour ago
-
S. Korea opposition begins push to impeach president1 hour ago
-
Biden hails 'game changer' Africa investment on Angola visit2 hours ago
-
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford University3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties3 hours ago
-
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil3 hours ago
-
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU3 hours ago
-
British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' away4 hours ago
-
Pakistani Missions in China host B2B Matchmaking Meeting on Textile Sector4 hours ago