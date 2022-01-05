UrduPoint.com

US Will Stick To Narrow Set Of Issues In Russia Security Talks In Geneva - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Will Stick to Narrow Set of Issues in Russia Security Talks in Geneva - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The United States will be discussing a narrow set of issues related to the US-Russia bilateral relationship during upcoming talks in Geneva on January 10, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

"The questions of sanctions I do not expect will be all that prominent during the bilateral discussion between Deputy Secretary (Wendy) Sherman and her counterpart in Geneva on Monday... So when it comes to our engagement with Russia in the context of the Strategic Stability Dialogue, we won't be discussing issues that pertain to NATO, issues that pertain exclusively to Europe. We will be talking about the relatively narrow set of bilateral issues," Price said.

Confidence-building measures will be a topic of conversation during the upcoming meeting with Russia in Geneva, as well as in subsequent meetings with NATO and the OSCE, Price added.

