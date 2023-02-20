US Will Support Ukraine for as Long as It Takes - Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The United States will support Ukraine for as long as it takes, President Joe Biden said on Monday during his surprise visit to Kiev.

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Biden said that the US will be with Ukraine as long as it takes.

The US is "here to stay," Biden said, as broadcast by CNN, adding that "we're not leaving."