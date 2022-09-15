US Will Take Every Step to Move Prisoner Swap Talks With Russia Forward - State Dept.

The United States will take every step to move prisoner swap talks forward with Russia, even if it requires senior level intervention, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"What I can say is that we will take every step that we feel would help move the process forward," Price said during a press briefing.

"If a senior level intervention with the senior Russian official would help us take one step closer to seeing the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, we wouldn't hesitate to do that."

Price said he expects that any interaction the United States might have with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whether it's in the coming days, weeks or months, it will include the topic of detained Americans assuming the US government has not been in a position to see them released.