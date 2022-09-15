UrduPoint.com

US Will Take Every Step To Move Prisoner Swap Talks With Russia Forward - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 11:52 PM

US Will Take Every Step to Move Prisoner Swap Talks With Russia Forward - State Dept.

The United States will take every step to move prisoner swap talks forward with Russia, even if it requires senior level intervention, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States will take every step to move prisoner swap talks forward with Russia, even if it requires senior level intervention, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"What I can say is that we will take every step that we feel would help move the process forward," Price said during a press briefing.

"If a senior level intervention with the senior Russian official would help us take one step closer to seeing the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, we wouldn't hesitate to do that."

Price said he expects that any interaction the United States might have with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, whether it's in the coming days, weeks or months, it will include the topic of detained Americans assuming the US government has not been in a position to see them released.

Related Topics

Prisoner Russia Price United States Government

Recent Stories

Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls by US, EU ..

Serbian Interior Minister Condemns Calls by US, EU Ambassadors in Support of LGB ..

30 seconds ago
 US Doesn't Think Prisoner Exchange Talks With Russ ..

US Doesn't Think Prisoner Exchange Talks With Russia Stalled - State Dept.

33 seconds ago
 PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: ..

PTI did nothing for people welfare in four years: Mashhood

35 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz restoring Pakistan's standing in world: ..

PM Shehbaz restoring Pakistan's standing in world: Marriyum

37 seconds ago
 White House Says Republican Governors Using Migran ..

White House Says Republican Governors Using Migrants as Political Pawns

3 minutes ago
 'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river ..

'Cargo boats, ferries to run on rejuvenated river Ravi', says CEO Imran

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.