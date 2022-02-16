UrduPoint.com

US Will Take 'Hard Look' At Russia's Response To Security Proposals - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

US Will Take 'Hard Look' at Russia's Response to Security Proposals - Blinken

The United States will thoroughly study Russia's written response to Washington's and NATO's counterproposals on security, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States will thoroughly study Russia's written response to Washington's and NATO's counterproposals on security, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC.

"We'll take a hard look at it and then we'll see where we go from there. But we remain committed to seeing if we can find a diplomatic resolution," Blinken said.

Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut.

The US and NATO have since submitted their responses to the proposals, but asked Moscow to keep them confidential. President Vladimir Putin said that the West had ignored Russia's fundamental concerns and demands, including over the alliance's expansion. Moscow is now finalizing its followup response.

