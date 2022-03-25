(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States will have talks with G20 partners and 2022 summit host Indonesia about Russia's removal from the group, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The President has very clearly expressed that Russia should not be a member in good standing in the G20 given what they've done.

He also noted that Indonesia as the chair may have a different view and he offered an alternative which was having Ukraine be able to participate in the G20 meetings this year," Sullivan said. "We will be discussing with the other G20 members including Indonesia, and the President was clear in his remarks that we want to be respectful of the views of the chair in terms of how to think about us going forward. So, we'll be talking to them, we'll be talking to other partners."