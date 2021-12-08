UrduPoint.com

US Will Unveil Investments To Back Independent Media Across World At Summit For Democracy

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

US Will Unveil Investments to Back Independent Media Across World at Summit for Democracy

The United States will unveil new investments to support independent media across the globe during the upcoming Summit for Democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The United States will unveil new investments to support independent media across the globe during the upcoming Summit for Democracy, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

From December 9-10, President Joe Biden will host the virtual Summit for Democracy, bringing together government officials, civil society and private sector representatives from more than 110 countries. The list of guests does not include China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, or Turkey, among a dozen other nations.

"(A)t the summit we are announcing significant new investments to support independent media in financial peril. We'll make the biggest contribution by any government to the recently launched International Fund for Public Interest Media, an innovative new initiative that provides assistance to at-risk independent news outlets. The fund will be administered not by governments, but by an inclusive group of independent, well-respected journalists, media and financial experts," Blinken told a virtual discussion ahead of the summit.

The US Agency for International Development will launch a Media Viability Accelerator, which will bring together media outlets, business advisory groups and the private sector to make independent press more sustainable, focusing on data sharing, technical assistance and financial services, according to Blinken.

The new efforts are on top of the $236 million President Biden has requested in the 2022 budget to support independent media around the globe, up more than 40% from what was allotted in 2020, the secretary noted.

In addition, the US is launching a new liability fund to provide financial support to journalists and news outlets targeted with litigation as a result of their reporting, he added.

Related Topics

Business Russia Turkey China Democracy Budget Civil Society United States Saudi Arabia December 2020 Media From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion ..

UAE Embassy in Beijing participates in discussion on gender equality, women’s ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Ass ..

UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agre ..

24 minutes ago
 France Refuses to Delay Independence Vote in New C ..

France Refuses to Delay Independence Vote in New Caledonia

3 minutes ago
 Harrassment Probe Into Swedish Infrastructure Mini ..

Harrassment Probe Into Swedish Infrastructure Minister Discontinued - Reports

3 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Announces Diplomatic Boycott of ..

UK Prime Minister Announces Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

3 minutes ago
 EU Commission Proposes New Legal Tool to Counter E ..

EU Commission Proposes New Legal Tool to Counter Economic Coercion by Third Coun ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.