UrduPoint.com

US Will Watch For Any CSTO Violations Of Human Rights In Kazakhstan - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Will Watch for Any CSTO Violations of Human Rights in Kazakhstan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States calls on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to respect human rights amid its deployment in Kazakhstan as Washington will be watching for any violations, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring reports that the (CSTO) has dispatched its collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan. The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violations of human rights," Price said. "We call on the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces and law enforcement to respect human rights in order to support a peaceful resolution."

Price added Washington had questions about the CSTO deployment, because the government of Kazakhstan has its own resources and has been well fortified to defend itself.

Related Topics

Resolution World Washington Price United States Kazakhstan Government

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

11 minutes ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

11 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement ..

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhs ..

11 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

11 minutes ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.