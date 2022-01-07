US Will Watch for Any CSTO Violations of Human Rights in Kazakhstan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States calls on the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to respect human rights amid its deployment in Kazakhstan as Washington will be watching for any violations, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"We are closely monitoring reports that the (CSTO) has dispatched its collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan. The United States and, frankly, the world will be watching for any violations of human rights," Price said. "We call on the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces and law enforcement to respect human rights in order to support a peaceful resolution."

Price added Washington had questions about the CSTO deployment, because the government of Kazakhstan has its own resources and has been well fortified to defend itself.