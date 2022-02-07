US Will Work Closely With Congress, Allies to Increase Defense Aid to Ukraine - Blinken

The Biden administration will keep working closely with Congress and its allies on expanding assistance to bolster Ukraine's defenses, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The Biden administration will keep working closely with Congress and its allies on expanding assistance to bolster Ukraine's defenses, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We continue to work closely with Congress, and with allies and partners to significantly increase assistance to Ukraine to help it prepare to defend itself," Blinken said at a presser with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.