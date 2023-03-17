US Will Work to Set Up Talks Between Biden, Xi - White House

The United States will work to set up talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the near future, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"The president has said he wants to talk to President Xi in the near future. We will work to set that up, but to my knowledge, there's been no outreach to the Chinese to work on the logistics," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Xi is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, where the two presidents are expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and other issues of mutual interest.