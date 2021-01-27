US Will Work With Allies, Russia, China to Put More Pressure on Iran - UN Envoy Nominee

President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearing that she will work with US allies as well as with Russia and China to put additional pressure on Iran to ensure its complies with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearing that she will work with US allies as well as with Russia and China to put additional pressure on Iran to ensure its complies with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"As the ambassador to the United Nations, if I'm confirmed, I will work to ensure that we get the support of our allies, but to see where we can find common ground with the Russians and the Chinese to put more pressure on the Iranians to push them back into strict compliance," Thomas-Greenfield told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.