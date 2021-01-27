UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Work With Allies, Russia, China To Put More Pressure On Iran - UN Envoy Nominee

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

US Will Work With Allies, Russia, China to Put More Pressure on Iran - UN Envoy Nominee

President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearing that she will work with US allies as well as with Russia and China to put additional pressure on Iran to ensure its complies with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during her confirmation hearing that she will work with US allies as well as with Russia and China to put additional pressure on Iran to ensure its complies with the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"As the ambassador to the United Nations, if I'm confirmed, I will work to ensure that we get the support of our allies, but to see where we can find common ground with the Russians and the Chinese to put more pressure on the Iranians to push them back into strict compliance," Thomas-Greenfield told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate United Nations Iran Russia China Nuclear 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE supports GCC’s joint efforts to prioritise e ..

11 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Khulood Al Zaabi nominated to officiate ..

11 minutes ago

Three years of achievements since the introduction ..

11 minutes ago

Senate panel for devising comprehensive, effective ..

1 minute ago

Iconic writer Ali Sufyan Afaqi sixth death anniver ..

1 minute ago

Morikawa aiming for Dubai glory after overcoming ' ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.