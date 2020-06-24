US Willing to Consider Extension of New START Treaty Under Special Circumstances - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States is willing to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) but only based on special circumstances, US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Ambassador Marshall Billingslea, said during a virtual panel discussion on Wednesday.

"We are willing to contemplate an extension of that agreement but only under special circumstances," Billingslea said.

Those conditions include progress on talks with China, addressing Russian programs, and improved verification.