UrduPoint.com

US Willing To Continue Having Substantive Conversation With Russia On Security - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 11:00 PM

US Willing to Continue Having Substantive Conversation With Russia on Security - Blinken

The United States is sending a message to all that it is willing to continue substantive talk with Russia on the expressed security concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States is sending a message to all that it is willing to continue substantive talk with Russia on the expressed security concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We are all driving the same message: We're willing to continue a substantive conversation with Russia on mutual security concerns. The diplomatic path is clear," Blinken said.

Related Topics

Russia Same United States All

Recent Stories

Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial ab ..

Chelsea pay damages to settle historical racial abuse case

4 minutes ago
 China Joins Russia for 1st Time Asking NATO Not to ..

China Joins Russia for 1st Time Asking NATO Not to Admit New Members - Stoltenbe ..

4 minutes ago
 US Will Work Closely With Congress, Allies to Incr ..

US Will Work Closely With Congress, Allies to Increase Defense Aid to Ukraine - ..

4 minutes ago
 Nuland Visiting Colombia for Talks on Regional Sec ..

Nuland Visiting Colombia for Talks on Regional Security, Trade - US State Dept.

4 minutes ago
 US Talking With Producers About Protecting Europe' ..

US Talking With Producers About Protecting Europe's Energy Supply From Shocks - ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges by 81.7% in 2021 ..

Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Surges by 81.7% in 2021 Reaching $4Bln- Russian Feder ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>