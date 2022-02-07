US Willing to Continue Having Substantive Conversation With Russia on Security - Blinken

The United States is sending a message to all that it is willing to continue substantive talk with Russia on the expressed security concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) The United States is sending a message to all that it is willing to continue substantive talk with Russia on the expressed security concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"We are all driving the same message: We're willing to continue a substantive conversation with Russia on mutual security concerns. The diplomatic path is clear," Blinken said.