US Willing to Develop Dialogue With Russia, Putin-Biden Summit Confirmed It - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Despite serious contradictions, differences in approaches, Washington has a desire to develop a dialogue with Moscow, as evidenced by the past summit of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is necessary to translate the state of negative confrontation into a dialogue.

And we are developing it with the Americans. On December 7 this year, President Vladimir Putin spoke with US President Joe Biden for more than two hours via video link. With all the serious contradictions and differences in approaches, there is a desire to develop such a dialogue, at least in the United States," he said in an interview with Egyptian broadcaster TeN tv, answering about the prospects for a new Cold War.