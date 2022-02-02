US Willing to Discuss Giving Russia Way to Verify No Missiles in Poland, Romania - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States told Russia that they are willing to discuss with them a way to verify that no Tomahawk cruise missiles are stationed in Poland or Romania, Bloomberg reported.

