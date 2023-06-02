US Willing to Engage in Multilateral Arms Control Efforts With UNSC P5 - Sullivan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is willing to engage in multilateral arms control efforts with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States is willing to engage in new multilateral arms control efforts, including through the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the P5: the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France," Sullivan said at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting.

Sullivan noted that some of the UNSC permanent member states have agreements between them, such as the US-Russia ballistic missile launch notification agreement, but more efforts must be done on the issue.

Notably, Sullivan called for the signing of transparency and dialogue agreements and for formalizing a missile launch notification regime between the US, UK, France, Russia and China.