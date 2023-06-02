UrduPoint.com

US Willing To Engage In Multilateral Arms Control Efforts With UNSC P5 - Sullivan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:48 PM

US Willing to Engage in Multilateral Arms Control Efforts With UNSC P5 - Sullivan

The United States is willing to engage in multilateral arms control efforts with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is willing to engage in multilateral arms control efforts with the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"The United States is willing to engage in new multilateral arms control efforts, including through the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the P5: the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France," Sullivan said at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting.

Sullivan noted that some of the UNSC permanent member states have agreements between them, such as the US-Russia ballistic missile launch notification agreement, but more efforts must be done on the issue.

Notably, Sullivan called for the signing of transparency and dialogue agreements and for formalizing a missile launch notification regime between the US, UK, France, Russia and China.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China France United Kingdom United States Agreement

Recent Stories

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

19 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

19 minutes ago
 Ambassador-designate stresses steps to enhance tra ..

Ambassador-designate stresses steps to enhance trade with Denmark

13 seconds ago
 US Invites China to 'Make Bold Decision' to Engage ..

US Invites China to 'Make Bold Decision' to Engage in Strategic Stability Talks ..

14 seconds ago
 Death sentence for murder

Death sentence for murder

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.