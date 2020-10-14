US Willing to Extend New START in Exchange for Russia Freezing Nuclear Arsenal - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The United States is willing to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia in exchange for freezing both countries' nuclear arsenals for a period of time, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Tuesday.

"We are in fact willing to extend the New START Treaty for some period of time provided that they in return agree to a limitation or freeze on their nuclear arsenal. We are willing to do the same," Bilingslea said during a webinar hosted by The Heritage Foundation.