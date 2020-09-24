US Willing to Reestablish Diplomatic Ties With Iran If Tehran Changes Behavior - Abrams

The United States is willing to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran, should Tehran choose to change its behavior, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States is willing to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran, should Tehran choose to change its behavior, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"If Iran is willing to put the needs and desires of its people ahead of its dangerous ideological ambitions, it has much to gain from negotiations. The people of the United States and Iran should have diplomatic ties again," Abrams said. "We are willing to reestablish diplomatic relations, help bring economic prosperity, and more if Iran is ready to behave like a country rather than a cause."

The special envoy said that if this change is pursued, the sanctions regime could be ended, with the two countries moving forward on trade deals and direct flights.