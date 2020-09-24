UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Willing To Reestablish Diplomatic Ties With Iran If Tehran Changes Behavior - Abrams

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:08 PM

US Willing to Reestablish Diplomatic Ties With Iran If Tehran Changes Behavior - Abrams

The United States is willing to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran, should Tehran choose to change its behavior, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said in a congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States is willing to re-establish diplomatic relations with Iran, should Tehran choose to change its behavior, US Special Representative Elliott Abrams said in a congressional testimony on Thursday.

"If Iran is willing to put the needs and desires of its people ahead of its dangerous ideological ambitions, it has much to gain from negotiations. The people of the United States and Iran should have diplomatic ties again," Abrams said. "We are willing to reestablish diplomatic relations, help bring economic prosperity, and more if Iran is ready to behave like a country rather than a cause."

The special envoy said that if this change is pursued, the sanctions regime could be ended, with the two countries moving forward on trade deals and direct flights.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran United States From

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s Decree on equal wages for wom ..

24 minutes ago

Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens &#039;Abai&#039; Cu ..

39 minutes ago

SUZUKI AGS – SHIFT EASY

48 minutes ago

HBO series tackles Spain taboo over Basque ETA sep ..

39 seconds ago

Hong Kong's New Definition of Media Representative ..

42 seconds ago

Asad for visa, trade facilitation to boost Pak-Afg ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.