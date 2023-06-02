US Willing to Talk With Russia, China on Arms Control Without Preconditions - Sullivan

The United States is willing to engage in arms control talks with Russia and China without preconditions, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States is willing to engage in arms control talks with Russia and China without preconditions, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have stated our willingness to engage in bilateral arms control discussions with Russia and with China without preconditions," Sullivan said at the Arms Control Association's 2023 Annual Meeting.

Sullivan added that he believes that Washington's response to Moscow suspending the New START Treaty was "lawful, proportionate and reversible," and it would show Russia the benefits of returning to a full compliance with the treaty.

Moreover, he said that the US is ready to begin talks with Russia on nuclear risk management and a post 2026 arms control framework.