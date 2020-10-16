US Willing to Work With MAS Candidate in Event of Bolivian Election Victory - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United States is willing to work with Evo Morales' Movement for Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce should he prevail in the upcoming Bolivian presidential election, a senior US State Department official told reporters on Thursday.

"That would be a yes on that second answer," the official said in response to a question on the US' willingness to work with Arce.

A second State Department official defended Washington's approach to the previous election campaign that some have derided as a US-backed coup through the Organization of American States (OAS) against Morales, saying that "what we're doing now is very consistent with our views then."

Bolivia has been in political turmoil since last year's November election after Morales was forced to leave his post by the opposition, which accused him of mass falsifications during the presidential election.

The OAS played a key role in the ouster after publishing its final report of the audit of the elections in Bolivia, concluding that "intentional manipulation" and "serious irregularities" made it impossible to validate Morales' victory, initially declared by the electoral authorities.

The recent polls show that the plurality of Bolivian citizens - from 30 to 40 percent - support MAS member and former Minister of Economics and Public Finance Arce.

Jeanine Anez, installed as Interim Bolivian President after the contentious election results, announced the withdrawal of her candidacy from the upcoming election last month.