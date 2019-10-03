US Wins $7.5Bln Airbus Subsidies Case, Seeks Tariff on EU Civilian Aircraft - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States has won its $7.5 billion Airbus subsidies case and is requesting the World Trade Organization (WTO) to approve 10 percent tariffs on civil aircraft from the European Union, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release.

"The United States has won the largest arbitration award in World Trade Organization (WTO) history in its dispute with the European Union over illegal subsidies to Airbus," the release said on Wednesday. "The award of $7.5 billion annually is by far the largest award in WTO history - nearly twice the largest previous award."

Moreover, the release said the United States has requested the WTO schedule a meeting on October 14 to approve a US request to impose a 10 percent tariff against large EU-made aircraft.