UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Wins $7.5Bln Airbus Subsidies Case, Seeks Tariff On EU Civilian Aircraft - Trade Rep.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:30 AM

US Wins $7.5Bln Airbus Subsidies Case, Seeks Tariff on EU Civilian Aircraft - Trade Rep.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The United States has won its $7.5 billion Airbus subsidies case and is requesting the World Trade Organization (WTO) to approve 10 percent tariffs on civil aircraft from the European Union, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a press release.

"The United States has won the largest arbitration award in World Trade Organization (WTO) history in its dispute with the European Union over illegal subsidies to Airbus," the release said on Wednesday. "The award of $7.5 billion annually is by far the largest award in WTO history - nearly twice the largest previous award."

Moreover, the release said the United States has requested the WTO schedule a meeting on October 14 to approve a US request to impose a 10 percent tariff against large EU-made aircraft.

Related Topics

World European Union United States October From Billion

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

2 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

3 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

3 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

4 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.