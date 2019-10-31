US Wins Challenge to India Export Subsidies at WTO - Trade Representative Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The World Trade Organization (WTO) ruled that India had given $7 billion in prohibited subsides to exporters in a complaint filed by the United States , the US Trade Representative's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"This is a resounding victory for the United States," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in the release. "The United States is using every available tool, including WTO enforcement actions, to ensure American workers are able to compete on a level playing field.

"

The WTO found India subsidizes steel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, information technology products, textiles and apparel producers to the detriment of US workers and manufacturers, the release said.

The WTO gave India six months to withdraw the $7 billion in subsidies, the release added.

If the dispute is not resolved, international trade rules would allow the United States to impose duties on Indian products to offset the subsidies.