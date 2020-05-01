WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States wishes Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin a speedy recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19), a senior US administration official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The United States wishes Prime Minister Mishustin a speedy and full recovery," the official said.

"Our prayers are with him and all of the Russian people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."

Mishustin, 54, said earlier he had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating.

Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as his temporary replacement.