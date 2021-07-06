UrduPoint.com
US Withdrawal From Afghanistan 90% Complete - Central Command

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:46 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is now 90 percent complete, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday.

"The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 percent of the entire withdrawal process," it said.

CENTCOM added that the US military also has handed over nearly 17,074 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition.

