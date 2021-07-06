US Withdrawal From Afghanistan 90% Complete - Central Command
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:46 PM
The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is now 90 percent complete, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan is now 90 percent complete, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday.
"The withdrawal process continues; US Central Command estimates that we have completed more than 90 percent of the entire withdrawal process," it said.
CENTCOM added that the US military also has handed over nearly 17,074 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for disposition.