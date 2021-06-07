UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan About 50% Complete, To Meet Deadline - CENTCOM Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:23 PM

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan About 50% Complete, to Meet Deadline - CENTCOM Commander

The US military has completed roughly half of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, putting it on track to meet the September withdrawal deadline, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US military has completed roughly half of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, putting it on track to meet the September withdrawal deadline, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Monday.

"We are continuing to execute a safe and deliberate withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan at the direction of our President and in concert with our NATO allies and partners. We've completed about half of the entire retrograde process, and we will meet the September deadline to complete the full withdrawal from Afghanistan," McKenzie said.

McKenzie added that the US does plan to maintain an embassy in Afghanistan, at the invitation of the Afghan government, but it is up to local forces to maintain peace in the area. He noted that much of the US's current role in the region is as an advisor to local security in addition to conducting counterterrorism operations.

Although US forces were originally supposed to have exited the country by May of this year, officials struck a deal to extend the withdrawal deadline to September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan World May September From Government

Recent Stories

Twofour54’s Summer Camp expands its horizon from ..

40 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment marks W ..

40 minutes ago

Emirati-founded tech start-up Boksha raises $1 mil ..

55 minutes ago

Mexico president upbeat despite election setback

2 minutes ago

Commissioner lauds RDA's efforts for setting up 'M ..

2 minutes ago

Vaccination centre inaugurated at Arfa Tech Park

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.