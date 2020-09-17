US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Africa Affects EU Security, Defense Policy - Maas

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The US disengagement from Afghanistan and Africa affects the security and defense policy of the European Union, which will require the latter to improve its set of tools to deal with regional conflicts, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to lead to even greater instability in our region. We are dealing with destabilizing actors in a number of countries - just think of Ukraine, Syria or Libya. The United States is withdrawing not only from Afghanistan but also from Africa. For the European Union, this can only mean one thing: we need a set of tools to resolve conflicts in neighboring countries. And this toolbox, ladies and gentlemen, is our common security and defense policy," Maas said at the opening of the European Center of Excellence for Civilian Crisis Management in Berlin.

According to the minister, during its presidency in the EU Council, Germany wants to make the coordination of the EU countries in the field of security and defense more effective and permanent.

"To achieve a sustainable peace, we need an 'integrated approach.' Consequently, civil crisis management should be at the center of European foreign and security policy," Maas added.

The Center of Excellence for Civilian Crisis Management was established in February at Germany's initiative. The institution will serve as a center of knowledge for gathering and sharing national models and experiences and draw up concrete proposals on how European civilian crisis management can be further developed in terms of concept and practice.