US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Between 2%-6% Complete - CENTCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:54 PM

US Withdrawal from Afghanistan Between 2%-6% Complete - CENTCOM

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 6 percent complete after beginning the drawdown of American ground forces this past weekend, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 6 percent complete after beginning the drawdown of American ground forces this past weekend, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 2-6% of the entire retrograde process," CENTCOM said in a press release.

