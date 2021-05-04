US Withdrawal from Afghanistan Between 2%-6% Complete - CENTCOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 6 percent complete after beginning the drawdown of American ground forces this past weekend, Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.

"US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 2-6% of the entire retrograde process," CENTCOM said in a press release.