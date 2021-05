The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is proceeding ahead of schedule, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a congressional hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The US withdrawal from Afghanistan is proceeding ahead of schedule , US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

"The retrograde is proceeding on pace, indeed, slightly ahead of it," Austin told the House Appropriations Committee during a hearing on the 2022 defense budget.