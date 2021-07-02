US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Should Not Result in Troops Deployment to Asia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan should not turn into a redeployment of the US and NATO military infrastructure to Central Asia, Russia's special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Friday.

The United States plans to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by September 11.

"This process cannot and should not turn into a redeployment of US and NATO military infrastructure facilities to countries neighboring the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to Central Asia. We have already sent such a signal to Washington at various levels, I hope it will be heard," Kabulov said.