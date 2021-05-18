UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Up To 20% Complete - CENTCOM

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan Up to 20% Complete - CENTCOM

The United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 20 percent complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The United States' military withdrawal from Afghanistan is up to 20 percent complete, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday.

"US Central Command estimates that we have completed between 13-20% of the entire retrograde process," the combatant command responsible for the middle East and parts of Central Asia said in a statement.

CENTCOM added that the military has removed the equivalent of 115 C-17 military transport planes of material out of the war-torn country and has designated over 5,000 pieces of equipment for demolition.

The US has also handed over control of five military facilities to Afghan counterparts, the statement said.

The United States invaded Afghanistan ostensibly to destroy the al Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), which planned the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington from Afghan soil. But the effort morphed into an extended attempt to establish a democracy.

During the intervening years, the Taliban regrouped and gained control of large parts of the nation in what has become America's longest war.

US President Joe Biden announced the decision to end the Afghan campaign in April following an extensive policy review, which began upon assuming office earlier this year.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Washington Democracy New York United States Middle East April From Asia

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials copy for new Ambassado ..

31 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus lockdown: 1800 vehicles refused to ent ..

1 minute ago

International Museum Day marked

1 minute ago

Polish Treasure Hunters to Dive for Stolen Relics ..

1 minute ago

US Republican Senators Introduce Resolution Reaffi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.