US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accusations Made Up - Moscow

The United States' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was a mistake and the accusations against Russia which are basis for the move are made up, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The United States' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was a mistake and the accusations against Russia which are basis for the move are made up, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday.

"We regard the US withdrawal from this agreement as a mistake, and the claims that the US made against Russia are contrived," Fomin told reporters in Moscow.

Fomin added that US moves follow a policy intended to ensure conditions for military advantage.

"Over a long period of time, the United States has pursued a consistent policy of abandoning its arms control obligations to ensure conditions for military dominance," Fomin said.

The deputy minister went on to lay all responsibility for the collapse of the INF exclusively on the US side.

"I want to emphasize once again that the entire responsibility for the collapse of the Treaty lies entirely with the United States," Fomin said.