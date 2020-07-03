UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accusations Made Up - Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:09 PM

US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accusations Made Up - Moscow

The United States' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was a mistake and the accusations against Russia which are basis for the move are made up, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The United States' exit from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was a mistake and the accusations against Russia which are basis for the move are made up, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Friday.

"We regard the US withdrawal from this agreement as a mistake, and the claims that the US made against Russia are contrived," Fomin told reporters in Moscow.

Fomin added that US moves follow a policy intended to ensure conditions for military advantage.

"Over a long period of time, the United States has pursued a consistent policy of abandoning its arms control obligations to ensure conditions for military dominance," Fomin said.

The deputy minister went on to lay all responsibility for the collapse of the INF exclusively on the US side.

"I want to emphasize once again that the entire responsibility for the collapse of the Treaty lies entirely with the United States," Fomin said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear United States All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russian Military Says Bolton Distorts Facts When C ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs Interior Ministry to ..

2 minutes ago

District administration notifies continuity in clo ..

2 minutes ago

Livestock deptt sets up 53 flood sectors in divisi ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL injects back-to-back 4th newly discovered We ..

5 minutes ago

Govt utilizing all available resources to cope wit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.