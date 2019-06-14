UrduPoint.com
US Withdrawal From JCPOA May Undermine Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Regime - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:03 PM

The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, destabilizes regional situation and can undermine the regime of nuclear weapons non-proliferation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, destabilizes regional situation and can undermine the regime of nuclear weapons non-proliferation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The situation around the Iran nuclear deal raises concerns.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA, which, I will remind, the UN Security Council unilaterally approved in 2015, not only destabilizes the regional situation but can also undermine the regime of nuclear weapons non-proliferation," Putin said in his address at the SCO member states leaders summit.

Russia, as the SCO chair, intends to urge the JCPOA participants to fulfill their commitments, the Russian leader stressed.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin 2015 Shanghai Cooperation Organization From

