US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty 'Distasteful, Ill-Advised' - Helsinki Commission Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Trump administration withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty weakens transatlantic security and is otherwise ill-advised, Helsinki Commission Chairman Congressman Alcee Hastings said in a statement.

"The timing of this ill-advised decision so close to our elections is distasteful," Hastings said on Thursday. "I urge the administration to reconsider and instead work with Congress to double down on supporting our allies and partners in Europe, and particularly working to secure the prompt extension of the New START Treaty."

Hastings said the Trump administration's opposition to existing arms control agreements has undercut transparency and predictability in Europe at a time when US leadership is needed the most.

"The Open Skies Treaty has underpinned transatlantic security for decades, and has always enjoyed bipartisan support because of its contributions to US security and the security of US allies," Hastings said.

The Open Skies Treaty, which entered into force in 2002, establishes a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of the states who are members of the accord.